Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against Orlando.

Bogdanovic was one of four Hawks regulars who was listed as a game-time call, but all four have been cleared to play on the second half of a back-to-back set. The Serbian guard has been on a major heater since the start of April, averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.6 made threes over his last 22 contests.