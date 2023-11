Bogdanovic won't start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic made a spot start Tuesday with Trae Young out due to personal reasons, but he'll slide back to the second unit with Young back in action. Bogdanovic has scored in double figures in eight of 10 games this season, and he's surpassed the 15-point threshold in four straight contests.