The Hawks have listed Bogdanovic as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 109-108 victory over the Heat. He recorded 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in the contest. His status Saturday will presumably depend on how his ankle is feeling closer to game time. Garrison Mathews would likely be the prime beneficiary if Bogdanovic cannot give it a go.