Bogdanovic tallied 28 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes Thursday in a loss to Milwaukee.

The red-hot veteran didn't slow down on offense despite the return of Trae Young, as he again paced Atlanta in scoring. Bogdanovic has totaled 20-plus points in eight of his past 10 contests and is averaging 22.4 points over that stretch. As Thursday's effort proved, he can also contribute in categories besides scoring. Over the aforementioned 10-game span, Bogdanovic is adding 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.