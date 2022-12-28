Bogdanovic is listed questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nets due to right knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic missed a sizable chunk of games early in the season following an offseason procedure on his right knee, but he's only sat one game since returning to the floor. He could get another night off Wednesday, though the questionable designation suggests the team may wait to see how he feels closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff before making a decision.