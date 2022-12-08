Bogdanovic finished with nine points (3-16 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 loss to the Knicks.

Bogdanovic missed nine of his last 10 shot attempts, including seven straight at one point. He failed to convert any of his 10 three-point tries after going 5-for-10 in his last game. After missing the first 22 games of the season with a knee injury, he's averaging 10.3 points through three contests.