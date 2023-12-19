Bogdanovic (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic has been on the injury report due to a right ankle sprain, and it's now been confirmed that he'll miss his second straight matchup while on the mend. Patty Mills, Wesley Matthews and Garrison Mathews should continue to see an uptick in playing time with Bogdanovic sidelined.