Bogdanovic scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Heat.

With Trae Young (ankle) in street clothes, Bogdanovic stepped up as the Hawks' primary scorer and distributor, leading the team in both points and assists while setting a personal season high in the latter category. The fourth-year guard has been red hot in April even before Friday's additional usage, averaging 21.5 points, 4.6 boards, 4.4 assists, 4.4 threes and 1.2 steals in 13 games.