Bogdanovic contributed 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and three assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 win over the Pistons.

The 30-year-old wing has been locked in from the outside since signing a four-year contract extension with the Hawks last week. Over the last three games, Bogdanovic has gone 10-for-21 (47.6 percent) from beyond the arc and scored at least 13 points in each contest. He got the start Tuesday with Dejounte Murray (illness) unavailable, but Bogdanovic figures to offer reliable production down the stretch regardless of his role.