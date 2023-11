Bogdanovic logged 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to Oklahoma City.

Bogdanovic led the second unit in scoring while trailing only Trae Young and Dejounte Murray among all Hawks. The 31-year-old has been inconsistent from beyond the arc, but he has knocked down three-plus triples three times in seven games this season. Bogdanovic's 14 field-goal attempts Monday matched his season high.