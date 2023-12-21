Bogdanovic recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 win over Houston.

Bogdanovic returned from a two-game absence, scoring at least 20 points for the sixth consecutive game. Currently, amid his best season as a professional, Bogdanovic is putting up a career-high 17.6 points per game, adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers. He has been a top-35 player to this point, proving to be arguably the best waiver wire pickup of the year.