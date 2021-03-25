Bogdanovic collected 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in a 110-108 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic was very efficient in his 31 minutes of action, scoring in double figures for the fifth time in his last six games. It was also just the second game this season in which the guard recorded both a steal and a block. Bogdanovic has averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three over his last six games.