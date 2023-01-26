Bogdanovic amassed 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 victory over the Thunder.

Bogdanovic was efficient from the field en route to his sixth game with at least 20 points this season. His ability as a scorer is not under question, but his performances on a game-to-game basis have been inconsistent at best. That has conspired against his fantasy value, but he remains a valuable player across most formats. He's averaging 13.0 points per game despite shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep this month.