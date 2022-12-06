Bogdanovic ended Monday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes.

Playing in only his second game since completing his recovery from offseason knee surgery and rejoining the lineup, Bogdanovic once again had his minutes capped, but he made the most of his court time with some eagle-eye shooting from beyond the arc. The Hawks' second unit has missed the veteran guard's perimeter game, but the team won't ramp him up too quickly. Look for Bogdanovic to see a bit more action in Wednesday's tile against the Knicks.