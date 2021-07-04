Bogdanovic tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic scored at least 20 points for the third straight game, closing the season with another strong performance. Unfortunately, the Bucks were too strong once again and the Hawks will now have a few months to think about what could have been. Despite a disrupted season, it has to be said that Bogdanovic was able to prove his worth when he was on the court. He is going to be a key piece for the Hawks over the next couple of years and based on what we saw at times, he should be a mid-round fantasy target come draft season.