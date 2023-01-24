Bogdanovic is starting Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will take the place of DeAndre Hunter (illness), who was ruled out shortly before tipoff. Bogdanovic's last start dates back to Dec. 27 against Indiana, when he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.