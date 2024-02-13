Bogdanovic supplied 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-126 loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic matched his second-highest scoring output of the season, while Monday represented his 16th game of the campaign with at least 20 points. The 31-year-old is a critical figure for Atlanta's spacing and rotational three-point shooting. His booming scoring ability makes him one of the top microwave bench bombers in the league, although his fantasy value is typically entirely tied to his nightly scoring production.