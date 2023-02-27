Bogdanovic registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 victory over the Nets.

Bogdanovic was efficient from the field and contributed across the board en route to posting an excellent outing off the bench. That said, this performance was likely to be an outlier rather than a sign of things to come, as he's reached the 20-point mark just twice this month and is only averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 10 February outings.