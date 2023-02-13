Bogdanovic (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, but Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said the sharpshooter "should" play, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

It appears Bogdanovic is trending more toward probable than questionable at this point, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his status ahead of Monday's 7 p.m. ET tip. The sharpshooter has appeared in 10 straight games (two starts) and averaged 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 28.3 minutes during that stretch. Given he's cleared to suit up, he should see a similar role versus Charlotte.