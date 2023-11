Bogdanovic finished Saturday's 117-109 loss to Miami with 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes.

Bogdanovic didn't have his best shooting performance, but he continues to make an impact off the bench for the Hawks. He has now scored in double digits in five games in a row and is averaging 13.8 points, albeit shooting just 41.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep, in that span.