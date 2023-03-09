Bogdanovic logged 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Wizards.

Bogdanovic led the Hawks bench in scoring while leading the team in rebounds and finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Bogdanovic has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on two occasions this year.