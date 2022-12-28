Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will replace De'Andre Hunter (ankle) in the starting five Tuesday. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes across his only two starts this season.