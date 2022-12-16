Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Charlotte, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bogdanovic will make his first start of the season Friday and will be without a minutes restriction. The thirty-year-old guard is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.3 minutes across six games after recovering from offseason knee surgery.

