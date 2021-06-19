Head coach Nate McMillan said Saturday that Bogdanovic's knee is sore and he's getting treatment on it, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McMillan did not have any update on Bogdanovic's status for Game 7 as it sounds like he'll come down to a game-time decision. There is a positive outlook that his soreness is not related to the avulsion fracture he had in the same right knee earlier this season. Bogdanovic shot 43.8 percent from three and 47.3 percent overall from the floor during the regular season but is just 1-of-10 from deep and 6-of-20 overall for a combined 13 points over his last two games. The Hawks are going to need him to heat back up, should he be available, if they stand any chance of getting by Philadelphia.