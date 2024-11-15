Bogdanovic (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks assigned Bogdanovic to the G League so he could get a full practice in. The sharpshooter hasn't played since the regular-season opener while recovering from a non-surgical procedure on his right hamstring, but he appears to be nearing a return to game action. The Hawks announced Tuesday that Bogdanovic would be re-evaluated in approximately one week.