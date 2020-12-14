Bogdanovic had 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3PT), two rebounds and two assists in Sunday's preseason win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic moved to the bench after starting Friday's preseason opener, but the move didn't appear to affect him, as he put up a team-high 15 shots in 27 minutes. It's unclear how the Hawks will use the free agent acquisition, who spent time as both a starter and a reserve during his days with the Kings.