Bogdanovic notched 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over Miami.

Bogdanovic has been a useful weapon off the bench for the Hawks all season long and such was the case in Game 3 of the series, ending just two boards shy of a double-double and contributing in other categories as well. The efficiency was an issue since he needed 17 shots to score 18 points, but that is not going to be a big problem if he continues to produce at this rate.