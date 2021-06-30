Bogdanovic registered 20 points (7-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Bogdanovic was coming off six straight games with single-digit scoring figures, but he bounced back here and notched his third 20-point effort of the month. The veteran shooter took advantage of the bigger role on offense with Trae Young (ankle) out, and the presence of the star point guard will be a key factor for assessing what kind of role Bogdanovic might have in Game 5 on Thursday.