Bogdanovic delivered 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Bogdanovic drained five treys and has made multiple threes in all but one of his six playoff appearances so far, but this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark. While Bogdanovic hasn't been able to produce the same scoring numbers he delivered during the regular season, this outing could be the one that sparks his confidence up going forward.