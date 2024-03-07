Bogdanovic closed with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 victory over Cleveland.

Bogdanovic left a good impression on offense and carried the team from a scoring perspective en route to a tight win over the Cavaliers. The veteran sharpshooter has started in each of Atlanta's last six games due to the absence of Trae Young (finger) but has been thriving, putting up 14.7 points per game. He is, however, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep in that span, so there's still room for improvement. His scoring figures are enough to make him valuable in most formats.