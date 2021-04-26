Bogdanovic registered 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three steals and a rebound across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in seven of the Hawks' last eight games, and he has surpassed the 30-point mark twice in that span. The shooting guard should be one of the Hawks' biggest scoring threats while Trae Young (ankle) is out, and he has backing up that role with his stellar play of late -- over that aforementioned eight-game stretch, Bogdanovic is averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three-point range.