Bogdanovic (back) was spotted going through shootaround, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Bogdanovic is currently listed as questionable to play Monday against Minnesota. The sharpshooter appeared to be moving around well, so this is an encouraging sign for his fantasy managers. If he doesn't get the green light, we could see Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin get some opportunities.
