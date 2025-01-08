Bogdanovic (leg) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic has appeared in just one of Atlanta's last seven games as he nurses a lower leg injury, but he's been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday. The 32-year-old wing has averaged 10.6 points, 2.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 threes in 25.9 minutes through his last seven appearances for the Hawks, and he figures to handle minutes in the mid-20s off the bench against Utah. With Jalen Johnson (shoulder) sidelined, Bogdanovic could see a slight uptick in usage.