Bogdanovic (knee) will take the floor Friday against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Originally considered a game-time call, it appears the veteran's knee soreness has subsided enough for him to give it a go Friday. Bogdanovic will aim to get back on track from beyond the arc after connecting on just two of his eight attempts from deep last time out.
