Bogdanovic (knee) was left off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Bogdanovic missed Monday's game due to right knee injury management, as it was the second night of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old guard has averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35.0 minutes over his last two appearances.
