Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic will play through some right knee soreness. He's scored in double digits across his past eight appearances and has averaged 20.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists during this span. With Trae Young (calf) out, Bogdanovic should take on extra usage.