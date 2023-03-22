Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic will play Wednesday after being upgraded from questionable to available due to right knee injury management. He is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

More News