Bogdanovic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic tweaked his ankle late in Monday's loss to the Knicks, but he was able to practice Tuesday and will avoid missing any time. The free agent signee has been quiet off the bench of late, averaging just 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last three games (22.7 MPG).