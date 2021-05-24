Bogdanovic had 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Knicks.

Bogdanovic hit a couple of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter as he and Trae Young led the way down the stretch to hold off the Knicks in front of an amped-up crowd at Madison Square Garden. Bogdanovic's three with 3:40 remaining put the Hawks up one, and he tied the game with another deep trey with 55 seconds remaining. For DFS players, it was encouraging that Bogdanovic saw 34 minutes of action as coach Nate McMillan opted to play Lou Williams only 13 minutes off the bench.