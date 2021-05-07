Bogdanovic accumulated 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Pacers.

The 28-year-old picked up right where he left off after missing two games due to a sore left hamstring, averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 three-pointers, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last four games. Bogdanovic is having a stellar season in his first year in Atlanta, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, three-pointers and blocks through 41 games. The fourth-year forward will look to help make it two wins in a row Monday at home against the Wizards.