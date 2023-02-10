Bogdanovic closed Thursday's 116-107 win over the Suns with six points (2-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt) and two assists over 22 minutes.

After scoring a team-high 22 points during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans, Bogdanovic fell flat Thursday and tied his season-low with 22 minutes. Despite the solid output against New Orleans, the sharpshooter is averaging just 11.0 points on 36.4 percent shooting over his past four contests, but he's certainly capable of snapping out of his recent shooting slump at any point.