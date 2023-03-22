Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to right knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic also sat out the second leg of Atlanta's most recent back-to-back, so that likely explains his questionable tag Wednesday. AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Aaron Holiday would be candidates to see extended minutes if Bogdanovic sits.