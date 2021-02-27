Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce said Friday that Bogdanovic (knee) has been able to perform some workouts under the supervision of staff members, but the wing remains without a clear timeline for a return to game action, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic has been sidelined since Jan. 9 after being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee. Though he was fortunate to avoid surgery to address the injury, Bogdanovic remains in the midst of a lengthy rehab process and doesn't look like he'll be an option for the final three games of the Hawks' first-half schedule. The team should have a better idea about a target date for Bogdanovic's return coming out of the All-Star break.