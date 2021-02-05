Bogdanovic (knee) was cleared to increase his range of motion in his rehab work and also had the knee brace removed, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old progressed to light on-court work last week, and it appears things are still going well in his recovery. There's no official timeline for his return to game action, so Bodgdanovic should continue to be considered out indefinitely.