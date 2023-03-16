Bogdanovic and the Hawks agreed Thursday to a four-year, $68 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bogdanovic is in the midst of his age-30 campaign and third season with the Hawks. He missed the first month and a half of this season while recovering from a knee injury but has since played up to his usual standard, averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 44/40/81. He's been a reliable sixth man for Atlanta, and the Hawks apparently wanted to lock in that steadiness amid a tumultuous past two seasons. Though Bogdanovic's fantasy value has decreased each of the past two seasons, he remains a quality option in deep leagues and can be streamed in standard formats.