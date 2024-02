Bogdanovic is starting Sunday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic will join the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his last four appearances, and he'll likely be in line for more starts moving forward since Trae Young (finger) will miss at least four weeks. Bogdanovic has averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 35.4 minutes per game over eight starts this season.