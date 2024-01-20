Bogdanovic will start Friday's game against the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trae Young is sitting out with an illness, so this was an expected move for Atlanta. Bogdanovic has two starts to his name this season with averages of 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 three-pointers, so his fantasy managers will have high expectations.