Bogdanovic will start Friday's game against the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trae Young is sitting out with an illness, so this was an expected move for Atlanta. Bogdanovic has two starts to his name this season with averages of 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 three-pointers, so his fantasy managers will have high expectations.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Tallies three triples Saturday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench in loss•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 22 points off bench•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drops 22 points in return•