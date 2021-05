Bogdanovic collected 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Bogdanovic had another strong two-way performance in his second game back from a minor hamstring injury. The guard has made multiple threes in 11 consecutive contests and has been the team's second-leading scorer over that span, averaging 22.7 points, 4.9 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.