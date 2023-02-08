Bogdanovic closed Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Pelicans with a team-high 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench.

The veteran wing didn't hurt his trade value ahead of Thursday's deadline with another strong effort. Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in three of the last seven games but also scored in single digits in three of them, averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. A move to a contender could help the 30-year-old re-establish some consistency in his performances.