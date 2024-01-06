Bogdanovic posted 16 points (3-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 150-116 loss to the Pacers.

Bogdanovic was the second-leading scorer on the team Friday night behind Dejounte Murray. Bogdanovic has been in a shooting rut as of late, shooting just 26.3 percent from three over his last seven games and has shot 20 percent or less from beyond the arc in three of his last four appearances. He'll look to get his stroke back Sunday against the Magic.